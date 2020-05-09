KZN couple stabbed multiple times during house robbery

Police are investigating a house robbery in which a couple in Amanzimtoti on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast was stabbed, authorities said on Saturday.

The husband and wife were found in a critical condition on Friday afternoon after they were stabbed in their upper bodies, Rescue Care paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson said.

“On arrival, paramedics found the couple – believed to be in their 50s – had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. Once stabilised on the scene by paramedics, the couple was rushed through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that they required,” he added.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident, saying it took place at around 1.30pm. The robbers stole a vehicle and two cellphones.

“A couple believed to be in their 50s were at their home when they were stabbed by unknown suspects who also robbed them of their vehicle and two cellphones. They sustained multiple stab wounds to the body and were rushed to hospital,” Gwala said.

The vehicle was later recovered in Malukazi.

