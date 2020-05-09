Crime 9.5.2020 03:10 pm

Man found guilty of cable theft gets 10 years behind bars

News24 Wire
Man found guilty of cable theft gets 10 years behind bars

Picture: iStock

The man became a suspect after police stopped him at a random stop and search operation seven years ago.

A man found guilty of cable theft has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

Nelson Carlos Balane, 35, was sentenced to 10 years in jail in the Oudtshoorn Regional Court on Thursday.

The vehicle was also declared forfeited to the state and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm, according to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

Balane became a suspect after police stopped him at a random stop and search operation seven years ago, on 17 April, 2013.

He sped off and a chase ensued. Eventually, he abandoned his Toyota Hilux bakkie and fled on foot.

Inside the vehicle were stolen Telkom copper cables worth R100,000, Nkwalase said.

“A warrant of arrest was issued against Balane and the Western Cape Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime investigation team traced and arrested him on 15 May, 2014 in Benoni.

His bail application was successfully opposed and he was [held] in custody until his conviction and sentencing on Thursday,” Nkwalase said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hawks shut down ‘dagga plantation’ in Bloemfontein, 8 arrested 7.5.2020
Cigarette robbers fail to outrun law in Cape Town CBD 7.5.2020
18,000 arrested in KZN since lockdown began – police 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition