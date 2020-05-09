Crime 9.5.2020 12:59 pm

Suspected zama zamas arrested while allegedly processing gold in Limpopo

A generator, hose pipes, saws, electric cables, hammers, 9mm live ammunition, gold nuggets, bags full of gold-bearing material, phendukas, a grinder and other equipment were confiscated. Image: SAPS

The miners, aged 31 to 65, were allegedly mining illegally in Hlaneki, Mapuve and Mavalani villages, just outside Giyani when they were arrested on Thursday.

Eight suspected illegal miners, known as zama zamas, have been arrested in Limpopo, following a Hawks investigation.

The miners, aged 31 to 65, were allegedly mining illegally in Hlaneki, Mapuve and Mavalani villages, just outside Giyani when they were arrested on Thursday.

The Hawks, along with other law enforcement and government agencies, conducted an operation focusing on illegal mining in the three villages.

A generator, hose pipes, saws, electric cables, hammers, 9mm live ammunition, gold nuggets, bags full of gold-bearing material, phendukas, a grinder and other equipment were confiscated, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

“The confiscated goods are yet to be valued but they are expected to run into millions. The suspects were found processing gold when they were apprehended,” Maluleke added.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi welcomed the arrests and assured the public that the police would continue to decisively deal with illegal mining in the province.

