Crime 9.5.2020 10:16 am

Taxi driver with Covid-19 arrested after trying to take passengers on planned trip

Citizen reporter
Taxi driver with Covid-19 arrested after trying to take passengers on planned trip

Police stop a car during a roadblock along Allandale Road held by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, 24 April 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The 35-year-old man and his seven passengers are now in a quarantine site in Cape Town. 

A taxi driver who tested positive for Covid-19 is facing attempted murder charges, after flouting regulations and opting to transport passengers to Beaufort West.

The 35-year-old man and his seven passengers are now in a quarantine site in Cape Town. 

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the man took a Covid-19 test on 30 April at an N2 Tsitsikamma roadblock. He apparently learned of his positive diagnosis two days ago, but continued with his plans to ferry passengers to the Eastern cape on Thursday. 

Authorities caught up with him, and he was arrested on the R61 road near Beaufort West, with seven passengers in his vehicle. 

Patella said the driver, passengers and three other people in an accompanying vehicle were taken back to Cape Town to be placed in quarantine. 

“The police and traffic officials who escorted the driver and passengers back to Cape Town will undergo the necessary monitoring in line with Covid-19 protocols, as a precaution,” Potelwa added. 

The driver has been charged with attempted murder, and will appear in court soon. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Family in limbo as elderly mother’s body lies at funeral parlour 9.5.2020
US reversal prevents UN vote on pandemic ceasefire truce 9.5.2020
These are the inmates who will not be eligible for special parole 9.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


today in print

Read Today's edition