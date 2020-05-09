Taxi driver with Covid-19 arrested after trying to take passengers on planned trip

A taxi driver who tested positive for Covid-19 is facing attempted murder charges, after flouting regulations and opting to transport passengers to Beaufort West.

The 35-year-old man and his seven passengers are now in a quarantine site in Cape Town.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the man took a Covid-19 test on 30 April at an N2 Tsitsikamma roadblock. He apparently learned of his positive diagnosis two days ago, but continued with his plans to ferry passengers to the Eastern cape on Thursday.

Authorities caught up with him, and he was arrested on the R61 road near Beaufort West, with seven passengers in his vehicle.

Patella said the driver, passengers and three other people in an accompanying vehicle were taken back to Cape Town to be placed in quarantine.

“The police and traffic officials who escorted the driver and passengers back to Cape Town will undergo the necessary monitoring in line with Covid-19 protocols, as a precaution,” Potelwa added.

The driver has been charged with attempted murder, and will appear in court soon.

