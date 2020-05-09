Mpumalanga EFF lays corruption charge over food distribution

Mpumalanga police are allegedly taking statements from witnesses in a case of corruption involving the distribution of food parcels given to Dr JS Moroka local municipality by Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane last month.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province reported the matter to the Siyabuswa police station, following allegations that the food parcels never reached the intended people.

The party’s PR councillor, Jack Malatjie, said he gave his statement to the Siyabuswa detectives on what he knew about the whereabouts of the food parcels.

“I told them what I know and I understand they have taken statements from 10 other people and are contacting those who vented their anger and frustration on social media for statements,” he said.

Malatjie said the case was opened by the party’s provincial chairperson, Collens Sedibe, who could not be reached for comment.

The premier’s office yesterday said Mtshweni-Tsipane “welcomed any investigation into allegations of fraud/or an unlawful act”.

Mtshweni-Tsipane has also come under immense criticism for causing food parcel anxiety, frustration and division in the Dr Moroka local municipality.

The EFF said the premier only brought enough food parcels for 14 wards, for an area that has 30 wards.

“You have 10 children, you bring food for three. How do you decided then who eats and who does not?” Malatjie said.

Mtshweni-Tsipane’s spokesperson, Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni, said government was aware of food parcels delivered all over the province by different individuals, NGOs and businesspeople.

“It must be noted that all food parcels are delivered centrally in the department of social development centres.

“They are then distributed to the communities by the departments’ officials. Government distribution is 100 food parcels per ward,” she said.

