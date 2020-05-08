Courts 8.5.2020 03:42 pm

Female motorist arrested for using the k-word out on R500 bail

Citizen reporter
Racial rant captured on video. Photo: Screenshot

A video went viral earlier this week showing Susan Oosthuizen in a heated interaction with Siphosethu Ngomane with the k-word being used after the two were involved in a crash. 

Joburg motorist Suzette Oosthuizen appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Oosthuizen was released on R500 bail, with the matter being postponed to June 17 for further investigation, as reported by TimesLIVE

Ngomane said she was on her way to work when she noticed the driver of the car in front of her had lost control, claiming that Oosthuizen, behind her, crashed into her car.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

