Female motorist arrested for using the k-word out on R500 bail

Joburg motorist Suzette Oosthuizen appeared at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday and was charged with crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A video went viral earlier this week showing Oosthuizen in a heated exchange with Siphosethu Ngomane, with the k-word being used after the two were involved in a fender bender.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said Oosthuizen was released on R500 bail, with the matter being postponed to June 17 for further investigation, as reported by TimesLIVE

Thank you South Africa and Twitter for being instrumental in this whole thing!! Without your help and voices this wouldn’t be a reality!! I stand strong knowing that I have you all on my team. ????????♥️ Love and Respect. — siphosethu ngomane (@siphosethungom1) May 7, 2020

Ngomane said she was on her way to work when she noticed the driver of the car in front of her had lost control, claiming that Oosthuizen, behind her, crashed into her car.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

