13 million litres of alcohol confiscated in Limpopo since start of lockdown

Since the start of the nationwide lockdown on 27 March, the Limpopo government says they have seized over 13 million litres of alcohol.

The sale and transportation of alcohol has been banned, one of the many measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Spokesperson for the department of transport and community safety Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala in Limpopo said 15,000 people have been arrested on various charges related to the contravention of the Disaster Management Act, as reported by Jaracanda FM.

The department is also concerned with the increase in the brewing of traditional alcohol in the townships and villages.

Moremi-Taueatsoala said: “It makes it difficult for police to do their jobs, but so far with community intelligence, we have been able to get tip-offs and confiscate home-brewed beer.”

