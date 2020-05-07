Alleged cop killers hand themselves over to police

Patrick Amlan Samuels, a suspect implicated in the death of a police officer, was denied bail at the Vereeniging Magistrate Court on Tuesday after he and his accomplice handed themselves over to police.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement that Samuels’ alleged accomplice’s case was withdrawn in court when the two appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted car hijacking.

The investigation led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime and Tactical Response Team put pressure on the suspects, who handed themselves in at Eldorado Police Station on Monday accompanied by their family members, and they were immediately charged for the murder of Sergeant Moamohe and other related charges.

Samuels was arrested for the murder of Sergeant Mellita Lydia Moamohe, 40, who died while on her way to work with two other colleagues on 21 April 2020.

“Sergeant Moamohe and two other colleagues witnessed a person being forced into the boot of a car. While reversing to inspect what was ensuing, the suspects shot indiscriminately towards the police vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Golf.”

After the shooting, Sergeant Moamohe’s colleagues realised she was seriously wounded and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

The case has been postponed to 13 May for formal bail application and further investigation.

