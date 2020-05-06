PIC warns of Covid-19 relief fund scam

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has warned the public of a Covid-19 relief fund scam, carried out in its name.

The scam is sent to the public in a short message system (SMS) stating: “Gov-Sa: You are qualified for Govt Covi19 Business Personal Relief Fund sponsored by Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Email: info@thepub.co.za.”

PIC warns against responding to the message as an approval letter will be mailed to the sender which requires a “handling fee” before funds are deposited into the sender’s account.

PIC is not sponsoring any Covid-19 Business Personal Relief Fund and is of the view that the attempt by fraudsters is only to take advantage of vulnerable people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The investment corporation has appealed to anyone who receives the message to contact their local law enforcement agencies.

