Police launch manhunt after post office in Limpopo is robbed

Citizen reporter
Police say the trio was allegedly armed and after taking a substantial amount of money fled the scene in a white Nissan bakkie.

Police have launched a manhunt for three alleged robbers who are believed to be armed following a robbery of a post office at Kutama Village near Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police in the Tshilwavhusiku area, outside Louis Trichardt, have launched a manhunt for three men who allegedly robbed the post office at around 11am on Monday and made off with “a substantial amount of money”.

“The suspects were allegedly armed with firearms when they entered the post office. They then reportedly demanded money and, in the process, fired some shots, but no one was hit.

“After taking the money, the suspects fled in a white Nissan bakkie that had no number plates. A case of business robbery has been opened.

“Anyone with information is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Maphefo Matshavha at 082 451 7163, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police.”

The robbery came at a time when the post office is currently paying out disability and old age grants.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

