Crime 6.5.2020 11:09 am

Joyriding speedsters caught doing over 200km/h on lockdown roads

Mungo Poore
Joyriding speedsters caught doing over 200km/h on lockdown roads

Traffic numbers are increasing between Limpopo and Gauteng, as seen at the Carousel Toll Plaza on the N1, 4 May 2020. Picture: Twitter / @AlexMitchley

Gauteng traffic police say they’ve arrested 27 drivers in the past three days for breaking the speed limit on the province’s roads.

They say at least three drivers were caught doing over 200km/h in a 120kph zone, the fastest doing 224km/h.

In one case a driver was arrested doing 213km/h in a 100 kph zone. Others were booked doing 175km/h and 165km/h in the same zone.

The quieter roads appear to be encouraging daring drivers to ignore the rules.

One social media poster claimed even trucks were pushing the limits on the province’s roads.

“The N12 to Emalahleni is impossible. It is virtually impossible for someone doing 120 to pass a truck,” he said.

Vehicle-tracking company Tracker said vehicle activity dropped by 20% just before the lockdown, and plummeted as low as 75% after the lockdown came into force.

Traffic volumes have begun picking up since level 4 came into effect.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng to offer virus testing to at-risk groups as 1,661 cases confirmed 5.5.2020
Traffic picks up between Limpopo, Gauteng as people return to economic hub 4.5.2020
Postponement of football has left Gauteng poorer – sports MEC 4.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May


today in print

Read Today's edition