Crime 5.5.2020 11:11 am

Third suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City of Tshwane

Citizen reporter
Third suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City of Tshwane

File Image.

The Hawks say the trio is accused of stealing R53 million from the municipality’s bank account on 30 August 2019, which was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers.

The Hawks have arrested a third suspect in relation to the R53 million corruption, fraud and money laundering investigation at the City of Tshwane.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested in Ntunzuma on Monday after he was linked to the theft of R53 million from the City of Tshwane, bringing the number of suspects arrested in the matter to three.

“The first accused Ivo Gunter Wegrostek, 62, was arrested on 18 December 2019. The latter is out on bail of R100,000. Wegrostek’s case was remanded to 21 May 2020 in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court, Pretoria.

“The second accused, Nkosinathi Sithole, 44, was arrested on Friday in Durban. Sithole appeared briefly at the Empangeni Magistrate Court and was remanded in custody pending his next appearance on 11 May 2020 at the same court in Pretoria.

“The third accused is expected to appear at the Ntunzuma Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and his case will also be remanded to 11 May 2020 in Pretoria,” Mulaudzi said.

He said the trio was accused of stealing R53 million from the municipality’s bank account on 30 August 2019, which was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers (NFMW).

“It was discovered during investigations that the stolen funds were allegedly laundered from the company SAGOLD (Pty) Ltd into several businesses as well as local and international bank accounts of the first accused’s relatives,” Mulaudzi said.

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has applauded the team for their commitment on this matter.

“As I indicated before, all those who participated in the looting shall be held accountable. The good work must continue,” said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Investigations are still continuing, Mulaudzi said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Doctor who posed as UN employee in court for fraud and contravening Covid-19 regulations 5.5.2020
DA says more Covid-19 testing needed in Tshwane 4.5.2020
Hawks bust North West man allegedly in possession of drugs, three lion skins 4.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries

Government Food parcel permits doom thousands to hunger


today in print

Read Today's edition