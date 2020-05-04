DA calls for suspension of police officers caught on tape ‘stealing cash’ from shop

The DA has called on KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula to intervene after a video clip of three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers allegedly stealing cash from a store emerged on social media.

“The incident is believed to have taken place on 14 April. While it was originally identified as having taken place in Soweto, the DA can today confirm that it took place in Vryheid,” DA MPL Sharon Hoosen said in a statement on Monday.

Hoosen said a case was subsequently opened at the Vryheid Police Station following the incident.

“Despite the damning evidence against them, the DA has been informed that the three suspects are still at work, with no internal disciplinary hearings or arrests having taken place to date. It is for this reason that we have written to General Jula,” she said.

The MPL said it was vital that the commissioner act promptly to ensure that the necessary disciplinary hearings were fast-tracked.

She further said that the commissioner must suspend the three officers with immediate effect after the outcome of a full investigation was received.

“The DA is also aware that the store owner is afraid to come forward for fear of intimidation and General Jula needs to act swiftly to ensure the protection of this individual during the court process.

“Finally, he also needs to make a public statement on the issue, outlining the steps that SAPS will take against the three officers concerned,” she said.

Hoosen said the officers were not exempt from the law and when officers did act illegally, they needed to face the full might of the law.

“It is unfortunate that all the good work done by SAPS officers is destroyed when some decide to be a law unto themselves. It is therefore vital that urgent action is taken to restore community confidence.

“The DA sincerely hopes that General Jula will treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” the MPL said.

She said the DA would continue to follow this process closely to ensure that justice was served and that, if found guilty, the officers concerned must be placed behind bars.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

