Police arrest 49-year-old following discovery of mandrax tablets and crystal meth

Police in the Northern Cape have arrested a 49-year-old suspect and charged him for dealing in drugs after the discovery of mandrax tablets and crystal meth.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the drugs were found in a house in the Kathu area in the Northern Cape.

Gamieldien said police had received information about a house in Siyathemba in Kathu where drugs were allegedly being sold.

The police then obtained a search warrant, according to Gamieldien, which was executed on Monday morning at around 1am.

“Upon searching the house, the members discovered mandrax tablets and crystal meth with an estimated street value of R3,000 and cash amounting to R7569.40, believed to be the proceeds of the sale of the drugs,” said Gamieldien.

The 49-year-old suspect will soon appear in the Kathu Magistrate’s Court, Gamieldien said. According to the Kathu SAPS station commander, Lt Col Sandra Boshof, the police will continue unabated to squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate. She also applauded the members for their continued perseverance and commitment to eradicate drugs from the streets.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

