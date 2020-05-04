Crime 4.5.2020 10:31 am

Hawks bust North West man allegedly in possession of drugs, three lion skins

News24 Wire
Hawks bust North West man allegedly in possession of drugs, three lion skins

Image: iStock

According to a police spokesperson, police were following up information when they found three lion skins, Mandrax tablets, half- and full-moon drugs, and packets of dagga.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Hartbeesfontein in North West on Friday for allegedly being in possession of three lion skins and an array of narcotics.

The arrest was carried out by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit assisted by members of the Klerksdorp Tactical Response Team and the Stilfontein Stock Theft unit for contravening the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

According to spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, police were following up information when they searched a house in Tigane where they found three lion skins, Mandrax tablets, half- and full-moon drugs (crack cocaine) and packets of dagga. All items were subsequently seized for further investigation.

“The suspect is expected to make his first appearance before the Hartbeesfontein Magistrate’s Court, where he will be charged under Section 57(1) of [the] NEMBA Act – possession of illicit animal skins. He will further be charged for the illegal possession of drugs,” Rikhotso said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suspect arrested for possession of lion skins and drugs 3.5.2020
Second suspect arrested for alleged R53m fraud and corruption in City Of Tshwane 3.5.2020
Two to appear in court for R375k worth of dagga 3.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa defends constitutionality of lockdown and why he backtracked on cigarettes

Business News Raising revenue through a wealth tax is clutching at straws

Covid-19 Huge crowd jostles in mass queue for chance at food parcel

Breaking News With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown


today in print

Read Today's edition