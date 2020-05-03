Police launch manhunt after 24 laptops were allegedly stolen from Limpopo school

Police in Tshilwavhusiku in Makhado, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt following the alleged theft of 24 laptops at a school in the area.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said unknown suspects allegedly broke into the storeroom at Jonathan Thifhulufhelwi Secondary School at Madombidzha village and stole 24 Laptops valued at R120 000.00. He said the incident either took place between Friday or Saturday.

“The principal of the school called the police and informed them about the incident and on arrival, it was discovered that the suspects gained entry by cutting the burglar door of the storeroom where the Laptops were kept.

“Prior to the burglary, the suspects reportedly cut electrical cables to disable the alarm systems. The burglary was apparently discovered by the security guard who became aware of the burglary when he was patrolling the premises yesterday, Saturday 02 May 2020,” he said.

He said the police appeal to anyone with information about the suspects or someone selling HP Laptops, to contact the station commander of Tshilwavhusiku, Lieutenant Colonel Maphefo Matshavha on 082 451 7163 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

“A case of burglary business has been opened and police investigations are continuing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.