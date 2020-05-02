Crime 2.5.2020 09:12 pm

Two suspects arrested in Limpopo for allegedly dealing in dagga

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

Police say one motor vehicle and dagga with an estimated street value of R13.230,00.

Police in Limpopo said they have arrested two suspects who were allegedly dealing in dagga in the Modimolle area.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects were arrested on Saturday following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the members of the police.

Mojapelo said the first suspect to be apprehended by the police was a 35-year-old man who is believed to be the main distributor of dagga around the Modimolle policing area.

“The suspect was driving a Toyota sedan and was allegedly found in possession of 2,58 kg of dagga.”

The second suspect was arrested at a house at Mabaleng, Alma Section, he said, adding that the suspect was found in possession of 1,83 kg of dagga.

“Police seized one motor vehicle and dagga with an estimated street value of R13.230,00. The suspects are expected to appear in Modimolle magistrate court soon.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

