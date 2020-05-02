Crime 2.5.2020 08:13 pm

Woman arrested for allegedly dealing in liquor, drugs in Cape Town

News24 Wire
Police say more than 1 300 bottles of liquor worth about R200 000 were confiscated. Tik and more than R40 000 in cash were also seized.

Western Cape police have arrested a woman in Kraaifontein for allegedly dealing in liquor and drugs after more than 1 300 bottles of alcohol were confiscated from her.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 46-year-old was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in the possession of stolen property, dealing in liquor and drugs as well as contravening the Disaster Management Act.

“The suspect was arrested after an intelligence-driven operation led members to Buiten Crescent in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, where more than 1 300 bottles of liquor worth about R200 000 were confiscated. Tik and more than R40 000 in cash were also seized.”

Manatha said Kraaifontein police officers arrested a 35-year-old man in an unrelated case on the same day for selling cigarettes in Brighton Road, Kraaifontein.

“More than 2 000 packets of cigarettes and almost R2 000 were confiscated. The suspects are both scheduled to make court appearances on Monday.”

