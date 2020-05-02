Police arrest alleged card scammers following a car chase

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested four suspects aged between 24 and 28 who are suspected to be card scammers.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker said various units of the police, including members from the Ugu cluster, Port Shepstone, public order police and other law enforcement agencies had responded to a report of card scamming in the Umzinto CBD on Friday which led to the arrest.

“Police chased the suspects on the N2 freeway and apprehended the men near the Port Shepstone toll plaza. Four men were found inside the vehicle and were immediately arrested. Police seized eight bank cards, cash and cellphones that were found in the men’s possession. The suspects could not account for the items that were found in their possession. The vehicle that they were travelling in was also seized for further investigation,” Naicker said.

He added that one of the suspects was positively identified by a victim of the alleged theft in Umzinto and that the victim had also identified some of the items which were allegedly stolen.

“The suspects will be charged for theft and possession of suspected stolen property. They will appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrates Court on Monday, 4 May 2020,” Naicker said.

The KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for swiftly arresting the suspects.

