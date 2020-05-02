Suspected taxi violence hitman arrested after going to hospital for gunshot wound treatment

A suspected hitman thought to be behind taxi violence-related shootings, has been arrested after going to a KwaZulu-Natal hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

On Friday, detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and Ugu Cluster conducted an intelligence-driven operation following a report that a man was admitted to hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police proceeded to the hospital, where they found the 28-year-old man. He was wanted in connection with a number of taxi violence-related shootings in the province.

“It is alleged that last week, he was shot and injured by unknown men whilst at Folweni and he was driven by his acquaintances to a hospital on the South Coast where he was admitted for medical attention,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

An investigation to determine how he was shot is underway and police have seized his vehicle for further investigation, according to Gwala.

“Police investigations have linked the suspect to a number of murder cases in Inanda, Umlazi, Umzinto and other areas in the province,” Gwala said.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.

