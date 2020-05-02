Crime 2.5.2020 12:23 pm

Strandloper fire ‘purely an act of vandalism’, says owner

News24 Wire
Strandloper fire ‘purely an act of vandalism’, says owner

The remains of Strandloper restaurant in Langebaan | Image: Facebook

This after an unidentified social media user claimed the owners ran out of food parcels after handing out 300 packages and that those who didn’t get any food decided to retaliate and burn the place down.

Social media posts claiming that the Strandloper, a popular restaurant in Langebaan in the Western Cape, was burnt down over a food parcels dispute, are false, the owner has told News24.

A number of posts relating to the blaze were shared on Saturday, claiming the outdoor restaurant was burnt down because it ran out of food parcels that the owners were handing out.

One post claimed the owners ran out of the food parcels after handing out 300 packages, and that ” those who didn’t get decided to retaliate and burn the place down… this is how grateful people are to helping hands…”

But Justin Maltby, co-owner of the Strandloper, told News24 on Saturday morning that the story was false.

“We had a fire at around 11pm on Wednesday. We thought it was pure vandalism – about 60% of the restaurant was damaged. Nothing to do with food parcels whatsoever. Nothing like that happened, it was purely an act of vandalism,” he said.

Maltby added that the restaurant had not handed out food parcels at all.

“We have been closed for six weeks,” he said.

He added that the police were investigating the matter and that the reason for the alleged vandalism was unknown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Spike in cable theft, vandalism reported during lockdown 29.4.2020
Angry residents set police vehicle alight in Lichtenburg 22.4.2020
Total of 397 schools vandalised in SA since beginning of lockdown 17.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


today in print

Read Today's edition