Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask

The security guard has been arrested and the firearm used has been confiscated for further investigation.

A Kimberly security guard, who manned the door of a filling station shop, allegedly shot a customer after denying him access for not wearing a face mask.

The 37-year-old security guard was arrested on Friday and faces charges of attempted murder, Kimberley police said.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, the accused was controlling access to the shop at around 17:20, when the customer approached without a face mask.

“It is alleged the security guard denied access to a 36-year-old customer who was not wearing face mask to the shop. It is alleged an argument ensued between the security guard and the customer. The customer was allegedly shot in the face,” Ramatseba said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The security guard has been arrested and the firearm used has been confiscated for further investigation. The suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Ramatseba added.

