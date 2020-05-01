Flying Squad member arrested in Pretoria for allegedly demanding R200 bribe

A police sergeant was arrested in Pretoria for allegedly demanding a R200 bribe from a motorist who allegedly contravened lockdown regulations.

The sergeant, who is attached to the Flying Squad, was arrested on Friday by members of the National Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

RTMC and Ipid officers had to call for back-up after the officer resisted arrest.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the arrest took place after members of the Flying Squad stopped a motorist at a roadblock on the R80 in Pretoria on Friday.

“The sergeant allegedly demanded a R200 bribe from a motorist who didn’t produce a permit required in terms of lockdown regulations. When attempts were made to arrest the officer, he resisted.

“He was eventually arrested with the assistance of other members called to the scene. The policeman will face charges of corruption and resisting arrest. Further charges of defeating the ends of justice are being investigated,” said Zwane.

The policeman is expected to appear in court on Monday.

