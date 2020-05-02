Police probe Limpopo municipal speaker over food parcels

The speaker of Maruleng municipality in the Norman Mashabane region of Limpopo, Joyce Mahlo, is being investigated for allegedly keeping food parcels for the poor in her house – a move which is against the prescripts of Limpopo Covid-19 Command Council and lockdown policies.

Mahlo is also accused by political foes of distributing the food parcels meant for the poor to only ANC card-carrying members, cronies and relatives.

Strict instructions had been issued by the command council, led by Limpopo Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha, about the distribution of food parcels.

Limpopo was recently rocked by allegations of councillors using the food parcels programme for political mileage. Others have been accused of distributing food parcels at night to political cronies, friends and relatives not qualified to receive them.

Some councillors have been accused of not using lists compiled by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the SA Police Service (Saps) have investigated some ANC councillors, while others had their party membership suspended.

When asked to comment on the allegations, Mahlo said: “I am afraid I am not going to give you any comment now because I have not been furnished with any charges by the SAPS. I will wait until I am charged and then I will give you my comment, my son.”

On Friday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reacted with anger to the allegations levelled against Mahlo, calling on her to do the honourable thing and resign.

The party went to the Sekororo satellite police station outside Hoedspruit where it laid charges against Mahlo of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed police were investigating the speaker.

“I can confirm that a ward councillor of Kanana in the Maruleng municipality opened a case of corruption on 25 April after another senior councillor allegedly distributed donated food parcels to only one sector of the community. No arrest has yet been made,” said Naidoo in a statement.

EFF regional chair Pontsho Mashumu said it was not surprising the speaker “behaved the way she behaved”.

“An apple does not fall far away from the tree,” said Mashumu. “Her behaviour resembles that of the organisation she represents – the ANC.

“It is just unfortunate that … her bad behaviour could influence others.”

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the party had informed its councillors to stay away from the distribution of food parcels to allow for free and transparent processes.

“The ANC will take action against those found to be distributing the food parcels in contravention with the laws, policies and regulations as articulated by the prescripts of Sassa and the national government under the tutelage of President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

