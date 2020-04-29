Spike in cable theft, vandalism reported during lockdown

Power stations had become targets during the lockdown as the number of cable theft and vandalism crimes spiked. Criminals seemed to target several stations to cash-in on the quiet times, reports Centurion Rekord.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the power utility security officials arrested 25 people for cable theft, vandalism and illegal connection in the past four weeks.

He said the 25 arrest tally was recorded between 26 March and 26 April and was a high jump from the average monthly arrest of around ten.

“This costs the city a lot of money, billions annually. The majority of those arrested were found in position of aluminium and copper cables, some broke into power stations. The suspects have been handed over to the police and charges will be pressed. It’s now in the hands of the justice system to make sure these people are dealt with properly,” he said.

Motlhabane Ramashi, Eskom Gauteng’s senior manager for maintenance and operations, said last Friday that a power utility employee and a former contractor were arrested for illegally installing a power breaker in a mini-substation without the necessary authorisation in Orlando East, Soweto.

Ramashi said the two suspects were arrested by the SAPS after being caught in action by Eskom’s security.

“The growing number of Eskom employees who are involved in criminal activities is a major concern to us. Since the beginning of the year to date, we had seven employees who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft and misuse of Eskom’s infrastructure,” Ramashi said.

He said cable theft and vandalism disturbed the power supply. Eskom had reported a number of crimes committed at the stations during the lockdown.

The power utility believed the damage caused by cable theft and vandalism to the stations amounted to huge amounts of money.

In a separate incident, a suspect was arrested in Mabopane in Tshwane for theft of a pole-mounted transformer and other materials which were found at a house in the area.

Ramashi thanked residents for the tip-offs that led to the arrests.

“We urge all those who may be aware of any form of criminal acts by Eskom employees or anyone else, to anonymously alert us by calling the Eskom crime line on 0800-11-27, to ensure we provide continuous electricity supply during this lockdown period and beyond,” Ramashi concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.