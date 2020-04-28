Crime 28.4.2020 04:53 pm

Body of newborn baby found in bin outside Joburg block of flats

News24 Wire
The body was found outside a residential complex in the Lindhaven area.

Investigations are under way after the body of a newborn baby was found hidden inside a bin in Lindhaven, near Roodepoort, on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said their paramedics, along with others, arrived on the scene at 10.30am and found authorities already in attendance.

“On closer inspection, medics found the newborn wrapped in a plastic bag inside the bin located outside the complex. Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for the newborn.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

