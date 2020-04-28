R60K of alcohol stolen from Free State Tops

Police in the Free State have reportedly opened a case of business burglary after alcohol worth more than R60,000 was stolen from a Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State.

A Facebook page, Suburban Control Centre, posted a video of the alleged incident which reportedly took place on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele stated the owner of the shop had said that last Friday he had inspected the outlet to ensure that it was locked properly, SowetanLive reports.

However, Makhele said when the owner went back to the shop on Monday he found its main glass door had been damaged.

Makhele said no arrests have been made.

The publication reported that the value of the stolen liquor is estimated at R64,297.

The sale of alcohol has been banned in the country during the lockdown.

