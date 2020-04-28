Crime 28.4.2020 12:22 pm

R60K of alcohol stolen from Free State Tops

Citizen reporter
The Sediba SuperSpar and Tops liquor store’s doors in Hartbeespoort were closed by the Brits Sheriff on Thursday morning. Image: Kormorant. NOTE: Image for illustrative purpose only.

In a video posted on social media, suspects wearing balaclavas are seen breaking into the store and stealing the alcohol.

Police in the Free State have reportedly opened a case of business burglary after alcohol worth more than R60,000 was stolen from a Spar Tops in Botshabelo, Free State.

A Facebook page, Suburban Control Centre, posted a video of the alleged incident which reportedly took place on Monday.

Yesterday at SPAR Botshabelo, Free Sate.

Yesterday at SPAR Botshabelo, Free Sate.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, 27 April 2020

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele stated the owner of the shop had said that last Friday he had inspected the outlet to ensure that it was locked properly, SowetanLive reports.

However, Makhele said when the owner went back to the shop on Monday he found its main glass door had been damaged.

Makhele said no arrests have been made.

The publication reported that the value of the stolen liquor is estimated at R64,297.

The sale of alcohol has been banned in the country during the lockdown.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

