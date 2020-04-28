Crime 28.4.2020 10:16 am

Limpopo cops nabbed after sneaking off with booze

CNS reporter
After loading cases of beer in this vehicle, officers drove around in the vicinity. Photos: Limpopo Traffic Updates

The men were using a police vehicle to transport liquor that they acquired from the owner of a liquor outlet in the Lephalale vicinity.

Two police members, aged 39 and 32, attached to the Bulgerivier Police Station under the Lephalale cluster, were arrested on Monday morning for making with alcohol, reports Polokwane Review.

This after the police sergeant and constable were found using a police vehicle to transport liquor that they acquired from the owner of the local liquor outlet at Vaalwater, according to transport and community safety spokesperson, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala.

Photos: Limpopo Traffic Updates

“The two police members were apparently seen by community members loading cases of beer into a police patrol van at the local liquor outlet. They then alerted the local police.

“The station commander spotted the vehicle still being driven in the vicinity. He then stopped them and found the liquor in the back of the van. The men were both arrested and the liquor was confiscated,” the statement reads.

Moremi-Taueatsoala added that the 39-year-old tavern owner was also arrested and will face charges under the Disaster Management Regulations.

