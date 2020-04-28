Police launch manhunt after soccer kit stolen at Limpopo school

The police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt following an alleged school burglary where a soccer kit was stolen.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said unknown suspects allegedly broke into one of the schools in Mbekwana village on Saturday and stole a soccer kit valued at more than R6,000.

“The police were called and during an investigation, it was discovered that the perpetrators broke the locks and chains on the doors to gain access to the storeroom,” Mojapelo said.

He said a navy soccer kit was stolen, thirteen pairs of soccer boots and two soccer balls.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects in the latest incident to contact Colonel Cecil Machimani at 082 451 7181, the Crime stop number 08 600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Mojapelo said.

Meanwhile, Mojapelo said police arrested seven suspects for allegedly breaking into schools and houses in the areas of Sekgosese and Sebayeng.

This after five suspects were previously arrested in the Maake policing area and one in Northam, Mojapelo said.

“In total, thirteen suspects have so far been arrested around the province for similar cases,” he said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.