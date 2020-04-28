Limpopo cops arrest seven suspects for school vandalism, theft

Limpopo police have arrested seven people for allegedly vandalising school premises and stealing school valuables in the Seshego/Solomondale and Polokwane area recently.

The suspects were arrested on Monday during an operation of the crime intelligence unit, cluster task team and detectives from Mankweng in Turfloop.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police received information about the suspects and conducted a sting operation around Sebayeng policing area, which led to the initial arrest of two suspects.

The suspects were found in possession of items suspected to have been stolen from one of the schools in the area.

“Five more were then arrested at different locations and were allegedly found in possession of other suspected stolen properties.”

The suspects, aged between 24 and 64, were allegedly linked to several burglaries in the area and the stolen properties recovered included computer screens, fridges and double beds.

They will be profiled to establish if they are linked to other burglary cases across the province.

All suspects will appear in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where they will face charges of business burglary and possession of presumed stolen properties.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba, strongly condemned a brutal attack on four people suspected of committing burglaries around Seshego.

According to Mojapelo, an unknown man aged 23 was cornered at Extension 71 and severely assaulted. He later died.

Police responded to another incident of mob justice after three unknown people believed to be aged between 22 and 25 were cornered at Extension 75.

“Two of the alleged suspects were severely assaulted by a group while the third managed to escape. The two victims were taken to hospital where one later died.”

Two cases of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened.

“No arrests were made and we appeal to anyone with information about the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Lesiba Mohlabi on 082-344-7716, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the nearest police,” said Mojapelo.

