Crime 26.4.2020 02:44 pm

Hawks arrest man for ‘scam targeting the elderly’

News24 Wire
Hawks arrest man for ‘scam targeting the elderly’

File image.

A man is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and money-laundering.

The Hawks have arrested a 54-year-old Midrand man who allegedly scammed an elderly woman out of R500,000.

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the Hawks’ investigation led them to two victims of the alleged scam.

The first woman, a nutrition distributor, claimed the man approached her and showed interest in purchasing her products.

The two had agreed on a purchase of R1,073 for the products, and the woman sent the man an invoice and her account details.

But, to her surprise, R300,000 was transferred into her account instead.

The woman contacted the Midrand police and the matter was escalated to the Hawks.

On Friday, the Hawks traced the R300,000 and identified the source.

The source, however, was not the alleged scammer but a 72-year-old woman who said she had transferred the money to purchase a new car.

“The 72-year-old senior citizen informed the team that she transferred R500,000. R200,000 and R300,000 to two different accounts for a new vehicle,” Mulaudzi said.

“The investigating team established the victim was tricked as neither the company name nor the address appearing on the invoice were valid. Both accounts were immediately frozen and investigations are still ongoing.”

All phones, SIM cards and a storage device were seized from the man.

He is expected to appear in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud and money-laundering.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya commended the arrest.

“It is disheartening to see how crooks are targeting the elderly. We shall also be focusing on the legal status of the individual in the country,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
10 arrested for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries, network regulators in EC 25.4.2020
17 arrested for alleged looting in Lichtenburg after week of unrest 24.4.2020
Northern Cape man in court for allegedly raping two teens he met at tuck shop 24.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


today in print

Read Today's edition