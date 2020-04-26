Looters set fire to Cape Town liquor store after finding it empty

Another liquor store in Elsies River, Cape Town, was broken into on Saturday, with the suspects setting the establishment on fire before fleeing.

According to South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, a case of arson has been opened after the culprits forced their way into the store.

Potelwa said the perpetrators’ attempts to enter the storeroom were without success as the alcohol had already been moved.

“They set the crates and bottles on fire thereby damaging the ceiling to the property. No arrests have been effected thus far.”

Potelwa added that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier this month, News24 reported that four liquor stores in the Western Cape had been looted in just 24 hours.

One of these was another store in Elsies River, following which seven arrests were made.

Across the Western Cape, 21 arrests were made at the beginning of April after 16 liquor stores were looted, forcing Police Minister Bheki Cele to hold an urgent meeting.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.