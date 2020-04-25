Crime 25.4.2020 04:57 pm

10 arrested for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries, network regulators in EC

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

The men were arrested after the alleged stolen property was discovered.

Ten men were arrested during the early hours of Friday morning after suspected stolen property, including back-up cellphone tower batteries and network regulators, was found in their possession on a property in Hankey, the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, detectives had followed up on information about stolen property being stashed in Centerton, Hankey.

Tonjeni said back-up cellphone tower batteries, network regulators, compressors and other electronic equipment – worth more than R100 000 – were found.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 51, are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of being in the possession of suspected stolen property.

