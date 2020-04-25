10 arrested for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries, network regulators in EC

Ten men were arrested during the early hours of Friday morning after suspected stolen property, including back-up cellphone tower batteries and network regulators, was found in their possession on a property in Hankey, the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, detectives had followed up on information about stolen property being stashed in Centerton, Hankey.

The men were arrested after the alleged stolen property was discovered.

Tonjeni said back-up cellphone tower batteries, network regulators, compressors and other electronic equipment – worth more than R100 000 – were found.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 51, are expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, facing a charge of being in the possession of suspected stolen property.

