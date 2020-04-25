Crime 25.4.2020 03:33 pm

80kg dagga found in coffin transported by ‘funeral parlour employees’

News24 Wire
Two alleged drug dealers posing as funeral parlour employees were arrested after they were allegedly caught in possession of 80kg of dagga stashed in a coffin they were transporting.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police officers in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal, were manning a roadblock when they noticed an approaching vehicle pull over and switch off its lights.

The officers approached the vehicle and the two men inside informed the police that they were employed by a funeral parlour and were transporting a corpse, said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“A search was conducted and police uncovered 30 concealed packets of dagga inside the coffin. The total stash weighed in at 80kg. The suspects were immediately arrested and detained at the Pongola police station for possession of dagga,” said Naicker.

The two men, aged 32 and 34, are scheduled to appear in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended police officers for their alertness and persistence to maintain law and order.

