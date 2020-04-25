 
 
Crime 25.4.2020 06:25 am

No, Cele, drop in crime isn’t due to alcohol ban – experts

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

Increased reports ‘in domestic violence, for instance, showed that alcohol was not the only driver of violence in the country’.

Reduced alcohol consumption, one of the most contentious factors of South Africa’s lockdown, was not the main contributor to the country’s lower crime numbers, according to experts. But Police Minister Bheki Cele’s recent statements have dashed all hopes that government would relax the recent ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, one of the most drastic conditions of the current lockdown. The push for South Africans to stop drinking alcohol, ostensibly because it affected the crime rate, was thematic in Cele’s public rhetoric from the onset of the lockdown. This led to various arguments by critics and supporters, including political...
Lock Down

