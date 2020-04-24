Crime 24.4.2020 09:41 pm

Suspect arrested for ‘defrauding 2 families of food parcels’ during lockdown

News24 Wire
Suspect arrested for ‘defrauding 2 families of food parcels’ during lockdown

Image: iStock

The suspect has been charged with fraud and is expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested in the Northern Cape on Thursday after two people were allegedly defrauded of food parcels that were subsequently given to someone else during the lockdown.

According to the Hawks, the two victims, from different households, were told to sign for the food parcels which would be delivered at a later stage.

However, the food parcels, which are worth an estimated R900 each, never arrived.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they arrested the suspect after acting on information that they were redirected to unknown persons instead of the identified households.

The suspect has been charged with fraud and is expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The Hawks appeal to the public to report to their nearest police stations any corruption that they witness or experience during this time,” Mulaudzi added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Meet the man who scammed Ronald McDonald 24.4.2020
Alleged robber killed in shootout with KZN cops 23.4.2020
Mpumalanga cops arrest man who fell asleep in rape complainant’s bed 23.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


today in print

Read Today's edition