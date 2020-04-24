Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt walks free today

After having been granted parole last month, convicted rapist Bob Hewitt will be set free from prison on Friday.

Hewitt coached Olivia Jasriel, Theresa “Twiggy” Tolken and “W”, whose name may not be released when they were girls in the 1980s and 1990s. They later accused him of sexual abuse and rape. He was found guilty of rape in 2015.

The 80-year-old had previously lodged one failed court application to convert his sentence to house arrest in addition to another failed attempt at getting parole.

He was granted parole despite the two women he raped, and the woman he sexually assaulted during coaching sessions, opposing his release.

He has been in prison since September 2016, serving six years.

EWN reports that the department of correctional services said that there were strict conditions attached to his release and he would have to comply with those conditions up until his six-year sentence expired.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

