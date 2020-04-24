Crime 24.4.2020 10:11 am

Former Botshabelo security guard arrested for girlfriend’s murder

News24 Wire
Former Botshabelo security guard arrested for girlfriend’s murder

Image: iStock

Police were summoned to a shack in Section L, Botshabelo on 14 April after the woman’s body was found on a bed.

A 33-year-old former security guard from Botshabelo in the Free State is in police custody for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Police were summoned to a shack in Section L, Botshabelo on 14 April after the woman’s body was found on a bed.

According to the preliminary investigation, she left her home on 11 April at about 3pm to visit her boyfriend and informed her family that she would be back before dark.

She did not come back and, on 14 April, her family went to the shack to look for her.

The shack, which belongs to the boyfriend’s uncle, was locked and he was summoned to unlock it. Upon unlocking the door, the family found their daughter dead on the bed and police were called to the scene.

A case of murder was opened for investigation and the boyfriend was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday. He was sleeping at his friend’s place at Section U, Botshabelo.

He is expected to appear before Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court soon. Until then he cannot be identified.

Police have appealed to community members to report missing people to their nearest police station immediately.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Northern Cape man in court for allegedly raping two teens he met at tuck shop 24.4.2020
Free State MMC arrested for ‘unlicensed guns, ammunition, attempted bribery of cops’ 24.4.2020
Cape Town cops arrest several after public violence and looting 23.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


today in print

Read Today's edition