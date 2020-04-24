Former Botshabelo security guard arrested for girlfriend’s murder

A 33-year-old former security guard from Botshabelo in the Free State is in police custody for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Police were summoned to a shack in Section L, Botshabelo on 14 April after the woman’s body was found on a bed.

According to the preliminary investigation, she left her home on 11 April at about 3pm to visit her boyfriend and informed her family that she would be back before dark.

She did not come back and, on 14 April, her family went to the shack to look for her.

The shack, which belongs to the boyfriend’s uncle, was locked and he was summoned to unlock it. Upon unlocking the door, the family found their daughter dead on the bed and police were called to the scene.

A case of murder was opened for investigation and the boyfriend was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday. He was sleeping at his friend’s place at Section U, Botshabelo.

He is expected to appear before Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court soon. Until then he cannot be identified.

Police have appealed to community members to report missing people to their nearest police station immediately.

