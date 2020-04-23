Crime 23.4.2020 04:41 pm

Mpumalanga cops arrest man who fell asleep in rape complainant’s bed

News24 Wire
Mpumalanga cops arrest man who fell asleep in rape complainant’s bed

Image: iStock.

The man allegedly raped the woman, who is living with a disability, and was found in her bed by her brother.

Mpumalanga police arrested a 32-year-old man in Bushbuckridge on Wednesday, who fell asleep in the bed of a disabled woman he allegedly raped.

“The report indicates that on [Sunday], the woman with a disability was asleep at her house in Cottondale Trust when she was woken up by a man who had forcefully entered her bedroom,” spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement on Thursday.

“The man then threatened to hurt her, ordered her to undress herself, raped her [and] thereafter fell asleep next to the victim,” Hlathi added.

According to Hlathi, the woman’s brother rescued her after she told him about the ordeal. The brother found the man in his sister’s bed.

“He woke him up but upon realising that [the suspect] was cornered, [the suspect] managed to [flee] the scene,” Hlathi said.

Police were notified of the incident and, according to Hlathi, a breakthrough was made which led to the man’s arrest.

The man is expected to appear in the Acornhoek Magistrate’s Court on a rape charge on Thursday.

“The police management in the Mpumalanga province has welcomed the arrest and applauded the sterling work done by the astute members, who ensured that the man is put behind bars,” Hlathi said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Armed robber killed during shootout with police 23.4.2020
Man arrested for allegedly printing, selling fraudulent essential service permits 22.4.2020
Seven arrested for alleged sale of alcohol at Soweto’s Maponya Mall 22.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA

Covid-19 Punish leaders harshly for breaking lockdown rules – ex-ConCourt justice

World Oil rockets higher after Trump threatens Iran

Covid-19 Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops, but it doesn’t mean all will be deployed


today in print

Read Today's edition