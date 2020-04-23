WATCH: ‘It smells,’ says MEC after arrest of man for selling ‘rotten meat’ at Bara Mall

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko and her team have been left in shock after raiding a butchery and allegedly finding rotten meat being sold.

Mazibuko and the Covid-19 Lockdown Joint Operations were in Soweto on Thursday to enforce regulations and compliance.

The MEC said she was in the area when one of her team members told her they had just discovered expired foods and meat at the butchery.

She said: “What is sad is that our people are standing in long queues to come and buy here. it means they’re buying all these expired goods. In another fridge, it was full of cow heads. How do you store all these things in one place? The owner has been arrested. health inspectors said time and again they do come and close down this butchery. It means the owner is defiant, he always opens and sells these expired foods.

“This is bad, it means the health of our people is not being taken seriously. Here we are fighting Covid-19 that has no known origin and we also discover places like this one that are not handling food properly. This butchery must close down until they abide by the laws of this country. You can’t be selling food that expired on 6 April and today it’s the 23rd.”

See the videos shared by the MEC on social media:

The plastic bags are carrying rotten meat. We call upon our citizens to exercise caution when buying food products. #GautengCOVID19 #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/UVGYJ8AQPZ — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) April 23, 2020

We have just discovered expired products in a shop within Bara mall precinct. The law will take its course. #GautengCOVID19 #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/sooCUyLXhA — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) April 23, 2020

The owner of Redbull butchery, opposite the Bara Taxi Rank, has been arrested for selling expired meat and sauces.. Kungcolile, ibolile inyama yalana.. Kunuka udlala estradeni.. pic.twitter.com/hWZ7Wyqkwb — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) April 23, 2020

Mazibuko further urged parents to encourage their children to stay indoors and read books instead of playing soccer on the streets.

“Each and every parent must know where their kids are. Keep your children indoors,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.