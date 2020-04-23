Suspected robbers jump off 33m cliff in KZN to escape angry crowd, one dies on impact

One suspected robber died and another was injured when they tried to escape from an angry crowd and jumped off a 33m cliff in the Durban area on Wednesday morning.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police, divers from the SAPS Durban Search and Rescue Unit, Metro Police Search and Rescue Unit, Durban K9 Search and Rescue Unit and personnel from the Life Response emergency medical service were called out to Welbedacht West.

Members of the community chased two unknown men, who were suspected of robbing people in the area, towards the Umlazi River.

Both suspects jumped off a 33m cliff. One landed on a rock next to the river and died on impact. The second suspect landed in the river and managed to cross the river and pull himself out of the water before collapsing.

Police medics and emergency medical services personnel treated the suspect before hauling him up a rocky embankment. He was transported to hospital under police guard in a critical condition.

The body of the deceased suspect was recovered and handed over to Chatsworth police. An inquest docket was opened.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.