Police officer shot in the head and killed in Vereeniging

A female police officer has died after she was shot in the head in Waldrift, Vereeniging, last night.

It is reported that at about 7.10pm last night, the officer had just been picked up by two colleagues, a Detective Sergeant and Detective Constable and they were on their way to report for duty at their station, SAPS Sebokeng, reports Vaalweekblad.

National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole said in a statement: “As they were travelling, a few houses down the road they noticed something suspicious happening around a vehicle. It appeared to them that a person being forced into the boot of the vehicle.

“The driver reversed to investigate but they were fired upon by the men that were at the suspicious vehicle.

“The 40-year-old sergeant was sitting in the back seat of the car when the bullet struck her in the back of her head.”

The driver immediately drove off to the nearest hospital where the wounded member had passed on.

The other two members escaped the attack unscathed. The national commissioner has condemned the attack on the police officers.

“I have tasked the Gauteng provincial commissioner to immediately mobilise the 72-hour Activation Plan in an effort to find those responsible for the death of the sergeant,” said General Sitole.

“I have also tasked the management of the police in Gauteng to provide all the necessary support to the family of our fallen colleague.”

