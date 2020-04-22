Angry residents set police vehicle alight in Lichtenburg

Residents in Boikhutso set a police vehicle alight on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the community took the law into their own hands after a police vehicle allegedly hit an eight-year-old child. The child was declared dead on the scene.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, police spokesperson, the residents also set alight another police vehicle and an ambulance that was summoned to the scene, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

“A local municipal traffic vehicle was pelted with stones while goods were looted from a tuckshop. Following the incident, three police officials and two paramedics were taken to the hospital for medical examination,” said Mokgwabone.

According to him, the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and cases of public violence and malicious damage to property.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased child. He also expressed his disapproval of the conduct of members of the community and urged them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as it is pure criminality. He cautioned that acts of criminality cannot be condoned and that the police will not hesitate to deal with those who commit crimes.

