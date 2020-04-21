SAPS condemns officers arrested for allegedly stealing R37,900 at roadblock

The Gauteng department of community safety and provincial police has expressed condemnation of six police officers who were allegedly arrested for stealing R37,900 from a vehicle in a lockdown roadblock on the old Bronkhorspruit and Witbank road on Saturday.

The officers allegedly stopped a vehicle with three occupants who had no travel permit. A bribe of R100 was allegedly presented to the officers by the occupants for their vehicle to pass the roadblock.

“The officers proceeded to search the vehicle and in the process took R37,900. The matter was reported and a sting operation was conducted where the amount of R37,900 was found in possession of the officers.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the officers also demanded bribes from other motorists who failed to provide the correct documentation, including travelling permits. They appeared at the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate Court yesterday [Monday] and were released on a bail of R 7,000 each. They are expected to appear in court again on Friday, June 26.”

Since the beginning of lockdown, police have embarked on various operations across the province to enforce lockdown regulations put in place by government to thwart the outbreak of Covid 19.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant Elias Mawela said the officers who were involved in illegal activities would be dealt with.

“We will not hesitate to arrest and we will continue to arrest our members who engage in criminal activities. These members have shown that they are criminal and we will treat them as such. We cannot afford to have criminals who disguise with our uniform and badges while committing their illegal deeds.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.