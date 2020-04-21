Crime 21.4.2020 08:49 am

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking woman from Gauteng to Northern Cape

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking woman from Gauteng to Northern Cape

According to a Hawks spokesperson, it is alleged the suspect recruited the 22-year-old victim under the false pretence she was going to get a job in Prieska.

A 33-year-old suspect appeared in the Prieska Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly trafficking a woman from Gauteng to the Northern Cape.

According to Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, it is alleged that, in March, the suspect recruited the 22-year-old victim under the false pretence she was going to get a job in Prieska.

“On arrival she was allegedly locked up at a house, raped and was continually assaulted by the perpetrator,” Mnisi said.

On Saturday, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit conducted an operation and rescued the victim. She is being kept at a place of safety.

The suspect is being detained and has been charged for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act. Investigations are still ongoing, Mnisi added.

