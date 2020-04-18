ANC Chief Whip in Eastern Cape chased and caught driving under the influence

A senior Eastern Cape ANC official has been arrested for driving under the influence on Friday.

EWN reports that the suspect, ANC Chief Whip, Madoda Papiyana was arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations as well as the Disaster Management Act regulations.

It is understood that Papiyana was handcuffed after failing to stop at a police roadblock.

His vehicle was chased down to the Ngcobo area of the Eastern Cape where he was stopped and handcuffed.

Law enforcement also found alcohol in Papiyana’s vehicle. He is expected in court soon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.