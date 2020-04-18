Crime 18.4.2020 03:05 pm

KZN man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, murdering his wife

News24 Wire
KZN man arrested for allegedly kidnapping, murdering his wife

Police officers found the 42-year-old man hiding in Witbank, while trying to flee the country, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering his wife.

On Thursday, police officers found the 42-year-old man hiding in Witbank, while trying to flee the country, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

It is alleged that the man kidnapped 41-year-old school teacher Makhosazana Ngcobo in February. Her body was later found with a head injury close to the Thalaneni Reserve outside Nkandla.

A case of murder was opened, but the man disappeared from the area after the incident. A warrant for his arrest was issued and officers traced him to Mpumalanga, Gwala said.

The investigation also led police to Ndindindi in Nqutu, where two more suspects – aged 32 and 42 – were arrested on Friday.

According to Gwala, one of the suspects is a local traditional healer.

They are set to appear in the Nkandla Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and kidnapping.

