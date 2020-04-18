Crime 18.4.2020 11:46 am

Potchefstroom traffic officials in court for receiving illegal liquor

Citizen reporter
Local bottle store was allegedly selling liquor.

Two Potchefstroom traffic officials and the owner of an Overland bottle store have been granted bail for handling liquor.

The owner of the store was allegedly selling alcohol to other customers according to police.

The two traffic officials, as well as the bottle store owner handed themselves over to police after their activities were reported.

They appeared in court on Thursday and were released on R1000 bail each.

Police say all three are facing charges of corruption.

