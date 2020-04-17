Crime 17.4.2020 10:37 pm

Liquor worth R1.5m uncovered at Soweto shebeen

News24 Wire
Liquor worth R1.5m uncovered at Soweto shebeen

Image: iStock.

Alcohol worth R1.5m has been uncovered at a Soweto shebeen when police were led to the watering hole after pulling over a car and finding booze inside.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers were on patrol in Orlando on Friday when they spotted a car with three men inside.

“They stopped the sedan and on searching the vehicle they found it was carrying alcohol to the value of approximately R500,” Naidoo said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa tells alcohol traders he won’t submit to their demands

The occupants were questioned and revealed that they had bought the liquor at a nearby shebeen.

Officers were led there and uncovered the alcohol worth R1.5 million on the property.

The owner of the shebeen as well as the three men in the car were arrested for contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the sale of liquor during the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

They are expected in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Roadblock cops arrest man in alleged possession of dagga worth R250K 17.4.2020
Homeless man arrested for allegedly breaking into the Hawks’ offices 16.4.2020
Police arrest alleged Gauteng illegal mining kingpins 16.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition