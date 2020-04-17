Naked body of five-year-old boy found in Orange Farm tavern fridge

Just hours after Mzwandile Zitho, 5, was reported missing at the Orange Farm police station his body was found was at a tavern is situated near his family’s home.

The naked body of the five-year-old was found hidden between the fridges at a tavern on Wednesday night.

Police said two people have been taken in for questioning, reports Vaalweekblad.

“We are angry and we demand answers. The person who killed Mzwandile must be arrested and face the law. No one has a right to kill a person in this country.

“What we heard is painful. The life of a little boy was ended by someone who is ruthless,” said Monageng.

She has called for calm in the area and for residents to allow the police to do their work.

“We don’t want to see people taking the law unto themselves. We want people to cooperate with the police,” said Monageng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of kidnapping and murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.