Crime 17.4.2020 10:59 am

Naked body of five-year-old boy found in Orange Farm tavern fridge

Staff reporter
Naked body of five-year-old boy found in Orange Farm tavern fridge

Image: iStock.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of kidnapping and murder.

Just hours after Mzwandile Zitho, 5, was reported missing at the Orange Farm police station his body was found was at a tavern is situated near his family’s home.

The naked body of the five-year-old was found hidden between the fridges at a tavern on Wednesday night.

Police said two people have been taken in for questioning, reports Vaalweekblad.

Five-year-old Mzwandile Zitho. Photo: Supplied

ANC branch chairperson in the area Meisie Monageng said the incident shocked them.

“We are angry and we demand answers. The person who killed Mzwandile must be arrested and face the law. No one has a right to kill a person in this country.

“What we heard is painful. The life of a little boy was ended by someone who is ruthless,” said Monageng.

She has called for calm in the area and for residents to allow the police to do their work.

“We don’t want to see people taking the law unto themselves. We want people to cooperate with the police,” said Monageng.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said they were investigating a case of kidnapping and murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition